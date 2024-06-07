ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 133.30 and last traded at 132.41. Approximately 5,070,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 13,252,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at 125.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 93.48.

Get ARM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARM

ARM Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 114.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of 100.33.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,346,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,065,000 after acquiring an additional 994,551 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in ARM during the 4th quarter valued at $480,194,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ARM by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,092,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.