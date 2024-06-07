Artelo Biosciences’ (ARTL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 249.65% from the company’s previous close.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ARTL stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.43. Artelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. On average, analysts anticipate that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

