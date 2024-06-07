Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires New Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $107.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,944. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.79 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

