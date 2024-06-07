Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Humana were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Humana by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Humana by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Humana by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $351.80. The company had a trading volume of 875,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,832. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. UBS Group cut their target price on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

