Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,169 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.0% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,900,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,673,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $185.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.67. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

