Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,734 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.4% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MRK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.67. 4,414,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,069,086. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.14. The company has a market capitalization of $330.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

