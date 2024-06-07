Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $553,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,890 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,135,688 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,455,660,000 after acquiring an additional 392,783 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,752,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,200,045,000 after acquiring an additional 371,163 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,734,141 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,220,690,000 after purchasing an additional 313,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,438,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,946,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553,914. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.95. The stock has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

