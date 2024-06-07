Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,690 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at $373,434,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,897 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,807 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $5.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.93. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.17 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

