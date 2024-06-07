Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 11,544 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,544 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 3.7% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,389,000 after purchasing an additional 56,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GS stock traded down $3.19 on Friday, hitting $454.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,356. The firm has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $434.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

