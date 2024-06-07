Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 12,389 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 12,389 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 2.4% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $190.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,338,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,875,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.76 and a 200-day moving average of $204.17. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.33.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

