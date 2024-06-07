ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASE Technology

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3209 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is presently 91.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

