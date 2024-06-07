Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Holdings Cut by Oberndorf William E

Oberndorf William E lowered its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,037 shares during the quarter. Atlassian makes up 9.0% of Oberndorf William E’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oberndorf William E’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $2.83 on Friday, hitting $160.63. The stock had a trading volume of 93,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,631. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.46 and a beta of 0.73. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $154.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $1,298,122.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,077,656.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $1,298,122.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,077,656.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $250,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 134,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,738,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 284,126 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,046. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.