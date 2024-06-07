ATW Spac Management LLC Invests $191,000 in ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA)

ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 155,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 2.34% of ECD Automotive Design at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ECD Automotive Design in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

ECD Automotive Design Price Performance

NASDAQ:ECDA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 20,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,868. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13. ECD Automotive Design, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.

