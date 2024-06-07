ATW Spac Management LLC Invests $2.94 Million in AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRU)

ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 288,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000. AI Transportation Acquisition comprises approximately 4.3% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,729,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,941,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,423,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,020,000.

AI Transportation Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AITRU remained flat at $10.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,350. AI Transportation Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37.

AI Transportation Acquisition Profile

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

