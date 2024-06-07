Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $252.48

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 252.48 ($3.23) and traded as high as GBX 257.80 ($3.30). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 247.50 ($3.17), with a volume of 49,820 shares trading hands.

Audioboom Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £40.54 million, a PE ratio of -266.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 252.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 253.02.

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Audioboom Group news, insider Michael Tobin acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £6,500 ($8,327.99). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,500. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.