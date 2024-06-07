AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACQ. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Acumen Capital cut AutoCanada from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$24.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ACQ

AutoCanada Stock Performance

TSE ACQ opened at C$20.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$487.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$17.76 and a 1-year high of C$27.54.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. AutoCanada had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, research analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 1.7074165 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.64 per share, with a total value of C$564,865.52. In the last three months, insiders acquired 35,650 shares of company stock valued at $905,705. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About AutoCanada

(Get Free Report

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.