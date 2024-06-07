Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Senior Officer Alex Ball Sells 3,000 Shares

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$43,320.00.

Alex Ball also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Alex Ball sold 5,263 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.95, for a total transaction of C$78,664.48.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Up 4.0 %

TSE AYA opened at C$15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,505.00 and a beta of 1.34. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aya Gold & Silver ( TSE:AYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$15.07 million during the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.0954451 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.25 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

