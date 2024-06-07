Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,790 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,625,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,841. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $183.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $225.07.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

