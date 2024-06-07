Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $8.07 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 676.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,016 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROK traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,627. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.28 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.07.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.21.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

