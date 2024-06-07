Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,800 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,229,000 after buying an additional 1,994,123 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,181,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $406,004,000 after buying an additional 1,199,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,034,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312,389. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.26. The company has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 100.36%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

