Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 174 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Atlassian by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Atlassian by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 1.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.36. 1,006,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,933. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.40. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $154.02 and a one year high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.32, for a total value of $1,766,211.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,960,744.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.32, for a total value of $1,766,211.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,960,744.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $125,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 284,126 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,046. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

