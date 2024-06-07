Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 2,385 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,052 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,486 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 257,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.37.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,042,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.95. The firm has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $108.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.