Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 285 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,068,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,340,000 after buying an additional 31,770 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.9 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,173,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

