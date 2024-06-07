Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 40,255 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,255 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 66,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.32. 3,962,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,504,629. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

