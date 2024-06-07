Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Director Buys C$14,658.45 in Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Director Robert George Blackadar purchased 500 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,658.45.
Robert George Blackadar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 25th, Robert George Blackadar bought 2,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$37.05 per share, with a total value of C$74,100.00.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance
Shares of BDGI opened at C$42.85 on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$24.55 and a 1-year high of C$51.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.
