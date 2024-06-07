Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Director Buys C$14,658.45 in Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Director Robert George Blackadar purchased 500 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,658.45.

Robert George Blackadar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Robert George Blackadar bought 2,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$37.05 per share, with a total value of C$74,100.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BDGI opened at C$42.85 on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$24.55 and a 1-year high of C$51.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDGI shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.06.

View Our Latest Report on Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.