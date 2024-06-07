Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC Sells 880,355 Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,904,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880,355 shares during the period. Pharvaris comprises about 10.5% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s holdings in Pharvaris were worth $109,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHVS. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Pharvaris by 15.2% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 81,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the third quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth $7,994,000.

PHVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Pharvaris from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Pharvaris from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:PHVS traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.67. 16,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,259. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). Research analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

