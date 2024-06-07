Baldwin Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $575,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $575,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,687 shares of company stock valued at $8,367,952. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $418.60. 564,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,908. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $420.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a PE ratio of 75.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $388.61 and its 200-day moving average is $369.52.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

