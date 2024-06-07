Baldwin Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 0.6% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 202,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,862,000 after acquiring an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,707,000 after acquiring an additional 96,395 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,557. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $269.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.70 and its 200 day moving average is $242.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

