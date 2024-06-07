Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,650 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,132 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336,802 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 266,125 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 37,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,454 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.13. 5,873,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,386,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Insider Activity

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $2,781,271.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,652,478 shares in the company, valued at $185,472,832.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.