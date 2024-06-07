Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 190 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 0.7% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,812,920,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,517,000 after buying an additional 1,279,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,918,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,181,346,000 after buying an additional 749,654 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 77,524.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 641,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,211,390,000 after buying an additional 641,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 22.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,361,064,000 after acquiring an additional 379,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $6.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $772.17. 154,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,392. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $781.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $788.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The company has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

