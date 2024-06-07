Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 197 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.5% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded up $9.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,410.97. 532,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,336.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,227.53. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $788.78 and a twelve month high of $1,445.40. The company has a market capitalization of $653.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,341.16.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

