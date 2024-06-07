Baldwin Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Deere & Company by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 34,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 490.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after buying an additional 34,313 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $371.50. 417,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,392. The company has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $353.15 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $394.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.73 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.