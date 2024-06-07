Baldwin Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.28. 616,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,515. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $123.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

