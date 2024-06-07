Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 5,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.30. 855,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,937. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.81.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

