Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $13.05 Million Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Bank accounts for about 1.3% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $13,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCB. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.3% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 10.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.05. 29,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,456. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $448.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.18. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

