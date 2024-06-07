Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $6.78 Million Stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,515 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 1.12% of Heritage Commerce worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,718,000 after purchasing an additional 953,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,363,000 after buying an additional 202,504 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 212,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 127,730 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 57,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Heritage Commerce stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 91,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,068. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a market cap of $488.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.92. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 22.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.