Banc Funds Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,700 shares during the period. Southern States Bancshares accounts for about 2.1% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 8.28% of Southern States Bancshares worth $21,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Southern States Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 23,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Performance

SSBK stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,670. The firm has a market cap of $232.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $30.74.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Southern States Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Featured Stories

