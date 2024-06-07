Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 7,559 Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 2.67% of First Community worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in First Community by 522.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in First Community by 103.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 38,780 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCCO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Community Co. has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. First Community had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.32%. Research analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 39.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

