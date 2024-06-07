Bandera Partners LLC Has $10.14 Million Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Bandera Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Amkor Technology comprises about 3.4% of Bandera Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bandera Partners LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMKR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 740,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,918. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,802 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMKR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

