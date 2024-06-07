Bank of America Boosts Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $22.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $17.25 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HIMS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $21.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,157.00 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $965,130.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,413.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $965,130.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,413.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $3,755,093.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 915,990 shares of company stock worth $15,041,190 over the last 90 days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Further Reading

