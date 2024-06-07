Bank of America Increases Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $22.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HPE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,006,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 155,717 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 455.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 99,394 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $26,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

