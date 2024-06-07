Barclays Boosts Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $380.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $354.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TT. Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $309.79.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $318.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $338.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

