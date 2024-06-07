Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stake Boosted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,350 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Barrick Gold worth $19,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GOLD opened at $17.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOLD. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

