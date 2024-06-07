Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.90.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,550,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,925,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27,627 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,222 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

