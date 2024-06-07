Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.31-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to down 2% yr/yr to ~$1.53-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.350 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.53.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.06.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

