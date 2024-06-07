BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Mark D. Hogan Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) Director Mark D. Hogan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at $874,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BCB Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.87 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 13.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCBP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BCBP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.