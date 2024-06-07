Beldex Price Hits $0.0349 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $225.09 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,831.50 or 0.05333870 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00050825 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010298 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00014727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00017786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,800,005 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,420,005 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

