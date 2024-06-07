BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of BellRing Brands worth $13,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $91,936,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after buying an additional 906,559 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at about $23,552,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $16,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $60.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.40. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRBR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

