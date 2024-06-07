Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 524,340 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 524,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 248,542,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,850,412,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,386,844 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48.

On Monday, April 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 311,637 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $7,937,394.39.

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 219,303 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 123,388 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 413,227 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 513,104 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 189,759 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Up 0.5 %

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $3,110.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $623,110.00. 2,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $617,146.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $591,292.20.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

