BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Shares Down 4.5%

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 21,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 54,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The stock has a market cap of C$35.76 million, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.81.

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

